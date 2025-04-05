Michael Porter News: Returns with 23-point effort
Porter racked up 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 118-104 loss to the Warriors.
Porter returned to the team aftera two-game absence and came painfully close to his 16th double-double of the season.. Porter will hope to keep things moving after an excellent March, averaging 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 15 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now