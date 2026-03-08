Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Porter (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Porter will sit out the front end of this back-to-back set, though it appears likely he'll return for Tuesday's game against Detroit. With the seventh-year forward sidelined, Danny Wolf, Ochai Agbaji and Ziaire Williams are candidates to see increased minutes.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
17 days ago