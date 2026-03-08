Michael Porter News: Ruled out for Monday
Porter (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Porter will sit out the front end of this back-to-back set, though it appears likely he'll return for Tuesday's game against Detroit. With the seventh-year forward sidelined, Danny Wolf, Ochai Agbaji and Ziaire Williams are candidates to see increased minutes.
