Michael Porter News: Scores 18 points Sunday

Porter finished with 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 loss to the Clippers.

Porter was efficient from a shooting perspective and tied Jamal Murray as Denver's second-highest scorer in this matchup behind Nikola Jokic, who posted his eighth triple-double of the season. Porter has been on a roll of late with 17 or more points in six straight appearances, averaging 20.0 points and shooting 56 percent from the field in that span.