Michael Porter News: Scores 18 points Sunday
Porter finished with 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 loss to the Clippers.
Porter was efficient from a shooting perspective and tied Jamal Murray as Denver's second-highest scorer in this matchup behind Nikola Jokic, who posted his eighth triple-double of the season. Porter has been on a roll of late with 17 or more points in six straight appearances, averaging 20.0 points and shooting 56 percent from the field in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now