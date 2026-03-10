Michael Porter News: Scores 19 in blowout loss

Porter had 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 138-100 loss to Detroit.

Porter has been the Nets' best player this season, and while he had that title again Tuesday, he was slightly disappointing from a fantasy perspective. The star forward, who returned to the court after not playing in Monday's win over the Grizzlies, failed to reach the 20-point mark for the first time since March 3, when he was limited to nine points in a loss to the Heat. Still, Porter has scored at least 18 points in all but one of his last 10 appearances. He might not repeat the numbers he had in the first half of the campaign, but he should continue as the Nets' go-to option on offense, which should be enough to give him decent fantasy appeal every time he steps on the court.