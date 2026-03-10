Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Scores 19 in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Porter had 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 138-100 loss to Detroit.

Porter has been the Nets' best player this season, and while he had that title again Tuesday, he was slightly disappointing from a fantasy perspective. The star forward, who returned to the court after not playing in Monday's win over the Grizzlies, failed to reach the 20-point mark for the first time since March 3, when he was limited to nine points in a loss to the Heat. Still, Porter has scored at least 18 points in all but one of his last 10 appearances. He might not repeat the numbers he had in the first half of the campaign, but he should continue as the Nets' go-to option on offense, which should be enough to give him decent fantasy appeal every time he steps on the court.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
19 days ago