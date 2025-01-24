Michael Porter News: Scores 20 points in victory

Porter recorded 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 132-123 win over the Kings.

The 26-year-old finished as the club's third-leading scorer, joining Nikola Jokic (35 points) and Christian Braun (21 points) with 20-plus points. Porter did struggle from three-point range, though he has been efficient of late. Over his last five outings, the forward has averaged 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from deep in 28.0 minutes per game.