Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Scores 22 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 8:14pm

Porter contributed 22 points (6-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 86-105 loss to the Thunder.

Porter was poor from beyond the arc but still put up a solid line, leading the team in scoring despite the Nets' offensive struggles. Friday marked the second leg of a back-to-back set in which he also played the first game. While this is encouraging for his availability moving forward, caution is warranted given how tanking teams are managing their top players across the league.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago