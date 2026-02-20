Michael Porter News: Scores 22 in loss
Porter contributed 22 points (6-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 86-105 loss to the Thunder.
Porter was poor from beyond the arc but still put up a solid line, leading the team in scoring despite the Nets' offensive struggles. Friday marked the second leg of a back-to-back set in which he also played the first game. While this is encouraging for his availability moving forward, caution is warranted given how tanking teams are managing their top players across the league.
