Michael Porter News: Scores 22 points in X-mas loss

Porter supplied 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-100 loss to the Suns.

Porter surpassed the 20-point mark in back-to-back games for the first time since a two-game stretch on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5. He seems to be bouncing back from a subpar four-game stretch earlier this month, when he averaged 13.0 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor between Dec. 13 and Dec. 22. The lack of consistency has hurt Porter's upside in recent weeks, though his role on offense is enough to keep him relevant across all fantasy formats even if he endures a rough stretch.