Michael Porter News: Shooting woes in double-double

Porter tallied 12 points (5-22 FG, 2-11 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Thursday's 121-112 loss to Milwaukee.

Porter contributed offensively and on the boards in Thursday's contest despite struggling shooting the ball from the field, finishing as one of three Nuggets with a double-digit rebound total en route to a double-double performance. Porter has reached double figures in rebounds in 11 contests, posting a double-double in 10 of those outings.