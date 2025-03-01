Michael Porter News: Sniffs double-double

Porter produced 28 points (10-15 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Friday's 134-119 win over the Pistons.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray turned heads during Friday's win, but Porter's effort can't be overlooked -- he barely missed from the field and finished just one rebound shy of a double-double. This is a huge bounce-back effort for the forward, who was shooting a mere 33.3 percent from the floor in his previous four games since the league resumed following the All-Star break.