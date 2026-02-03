It was an off night from beyond the arc for Porter, and it was the second time this season that he failed to hit a three-pointer on at least nine attempts. Part of those struggles could have been him shaking off the rust following a two-game absence due to personal reasons, but he still managed to lead the Nets in scoring while logging his ninth double-double of the season. Porter has averaged 24.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 3.7 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.9 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.