Michael Porter News: Struggles in return

Porter registered six points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 win over the Hornets.

Porter returned to action Thursday after missing Denver's previous three contests due to a strained left hamstring. The 26-year-old forward struggled from the field against Charlotte, failing to record double-digit points in just his fifth outing in 2024-25. Still, Porter is posting 51.8/41.4/74.6 shooting splits for the season.