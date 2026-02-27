Michael Porter News: Team-high 18 points in blowout loss
Porter logged 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes during the Nets' 148-111 loss to the Celtics on Friday.
Porter entered Friday's game having scored at least 25 points in each of his three outings against Boston, and it looked like he was on his way to another big night after scoring 13 points in the first half. However, the Nets lost control of the game in the second half, which resulted in Porter and three other starters sitting for the entire fourth quarter. The veteran forward has averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals over 32.1 minutes per game in his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 207 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 207 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 198 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break8 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1116 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More