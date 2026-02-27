Michael Porter News: Team-high 18 points in blowout loss

Porter logged 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes during the Nets' 148-111 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Porter entered Friday's game having scored at least 25 points in each of his three outings against Boston, and it looked like he was on his way to another big night after scoring 13 points in the first half. However, the Nets lost control of the game in the second half, which resulted in Porter and three other starters sitting for the entire fourth quarter. The veteran forward has averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals over 32.1 minutes per game in his last five outings.