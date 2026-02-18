Michael Porter News: Will play Thursday
Porter (knee) will play Thursday against the Cavaliers.
Porter missed the final two games before the All-Star break due to right knee tendinitis. He's had plenty of time to rest, however, and he's no longer appearing on the injury report. Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 117 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 117 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 99 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 99 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 513 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More