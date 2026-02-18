Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 1:30pm

Porter (knee) will play Thursday against the Cavaliers.

Porter missed the final two games before the All-Star break due to right knee tendinitis. He's had plenty of time to rest, however, and he's no longer appearing on the injury report. Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Friday.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago