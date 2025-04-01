Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Porter (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Porter was a late addition to the injury report before being ruled out due to personal reasons. His next opportunity to feature will come Wednesday against the Spurs. Peyton Watson, Hunter Tyson and Spencer Jones are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Porter being sidelined.

Michael Porter
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now