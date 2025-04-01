Michael Porter News: Won't play Tuesday
Porter (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Porter was a late addition to the injury report before being ruled out due to personal reasons. His next opportunity to feature will come Wednesday against the Spurs. Peyton Watson, Hunter Tyson and Spencer Jones are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Porter being sidelined.
