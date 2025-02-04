Mikal Bridges Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Bridges is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors with left ankle soreness.

Tuesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Knicks also threw probable tags on Josh Hart (knee) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee). Bridges played 39 minutes against the Rockets on Monday, finishing with 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal, two blocks and one turnover.