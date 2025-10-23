Bridges made a strong impression in the Knicks' season-opening win, hitting key shots and disrupting defensively with a combined five steals and blocks. With the team boasting plenty of notable contributors -- including Josh Hart (back) and Mitchell Robinson (rest), who sat out Wednesday's game -- Bridges' scoring ceiling may vary, but his all-around impact remains undeniable. The 29-year-old is coming off his first season in New York, where he averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 37.0 minutes per game across 82 regular-season contests.