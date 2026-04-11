Mikal Bridges News: Another double-digit scoring effort

Bridges registered 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 112-95 win over Toronto.

Bridges finished with his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. Still, despite OG Anunoby (ankle) failing to return after exiting in the second quarter, Bridges couldn't capitalize on the scoring end. The 29-year-old hasn't been as productive offensively compared to previous seasons, averaging 14.6 points, adding 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.3 steals in 81 games. To keep the consecutive games streak alive, Bridges is expected to play in Sunday's meeting with the Hornets. However, with New York clinching the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, he may start before exiting as soon as possible for the remainder of the contest.