Mikal Bridges News: Can't shake off shooting woes
Bridges had seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 victory over the Warriors.
Bridges' shooting woes are becoming worrisome, as this was the sixth straight game in which the veteran forward failed to reach the 15-point mark, as well as the fifth time over that stretch in which he scored in single digits. Bridges is averaging just 6.5 points per contest while shooting a woeful 32.0 percent from the floor and 20.8 percent from three during this recent slump.
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