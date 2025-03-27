Fantasy Basketball
Mikal Bridges News: Dishes out nine assists Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Bridges racked up 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Clippers.

Bridges has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last five appearances, but the veteran forward still posted a solid line in this game due to his passing. The nine assists were a season-high mark in that category for Bridges, who's averaging 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.9 steals per game across his last 10 appearances.

Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
