Mikal Bridges News: Dishes out nine assists Wednesday
Bridges racked up 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Clippers.
Bridges has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last five appearances, but the veteran forward still posted a solid line in this game due to his passing. The nine assists were a season-high mark in that category for Bridges, who's averaging 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.9 steals per game across his last 10 appearances.
