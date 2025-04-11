Mikal Bridges News: Dishes out team-high eight assists

Bridges logged 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to Cleveland.

In the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Bridges functioned as New York's primary facilitator Friday while Jalen Brunson operated as the No. 1 scoring option. Bridges' eight dimes were one shy of a season-high mark, and he's has averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 36.7 minutes across his last 12 contests.