Mikal Bridges News: Dominates in Christmas day victory

Bridges logged 41 points (17-25 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 victory over San Antonio.

Bridges was on fire in the win, dropping a season-high 41 points as the Knicks held on for a hard-fought victory. After beginning the season poorly, Bridges appears to have settled in nicely over the past month. During that time he has averaged a healthy 20.9 points per game, adding 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.2 three-pointers. Assuming he can remain healthy, Bridges should be a key piece for the Knicks as they look to put together a deep playoff run.