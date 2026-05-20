Mikal Bridges News: Drops 18 points in comeback win

Bridges registered 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 overtime victory over Cleveland in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bridges continues to play much better on the offensive end, shooting at least 50 percent from the floor for the eighth consecutive game. After trailing by 22 points midway through the final quarter, New York was able to rally back, stealing the victory in overtime. Bridges landed a crucial three-pointer in the final minute of regulation, leveling the scores for the first time since the opening term. Bridges appears to have rediscovered his mojo, averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in four appearances over the past two weeks.