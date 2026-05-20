Mikal Bridges headshot

Mikal Bridges News: Drops 18 points in comeback win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Bridges registered 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 overtime victory over Cleveland in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bridges continues to play much better on the offensive end, shooting at least 50 percent from the floor for the eighth consecutive game. After trailing by 22 points midway through the final quarter, New York was able to rally back, stealing the victory in overtime. Bridges landed a crucial three-pointer in the final minute of regulation, leveling the scores for the first time since the opening term. Bridges appears to have rediscovered his mojo, averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in four appearances over the past two weeks.

Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikal Bridges See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikal Bridges See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 19
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 19
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, May 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago