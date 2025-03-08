Mikal Bridges News: Drops 22 in loss to LAC
Bridges amassed 22 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 43 minutes during Friday's 105-95 loss to the Clippers.
The 28-year-old wing turned an efficient shooting night into his second performance of 20-plus points over the last 13 games. Bridges may need to step up more consistently on offense for the Knicks while Jalen Brunson (ankle) is on the shelf -- over that 13-game span, Bridges is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.0 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now