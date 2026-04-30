Mikal Bridges News: Drops series-high 24 points

Bridges finished with 24 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 victory over Atlanta in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bridges finally found some rhythm on the offensive end, scoring 24 points during Thursday's blowout victory. Although his lack of peripheral numbers continues to be an issue, it was good to see Bridges turn things around in the scoring column. In six appearances during the first round, Bridges averaged 10.0 points, 20. rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.