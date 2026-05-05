Mikal Bridges News: Fares well in Game 1

Bridges had 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 137-98 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Bridges has now put together back-to-back impressive performances for the Knicks. His usage is down in the postseason, but he's shooting 57.4 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc through seven games.