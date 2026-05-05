Mikal Bridges headshot

Mikal Bridges News: Fares well in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Bridges had 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 137-98 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Bridges has now put together back-to-back impressive performances for the Knicks. His usage is down in the postseason, but he's shooting 57.4 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc through seven games.

Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikal Bridges See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikal Bridges See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday