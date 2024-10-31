Mikal Bridges News: Fills stat sheet in win Wednesday

Bridges produced 17 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 win over Miami.

Bridges continues to struggle with his shot from deep, but his consistency, as well as his ability to make an impact in other categories, have prevented him from enduring a woeful start to his life as a Knick. Bridges is averaging 18.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in his first four appearances.