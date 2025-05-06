Mikal Bridges News: Fills up stat sheet in win

Bridges closed with eight points (3-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals in 51 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime win over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Bridges couldn't get going in the scoring department during Game 1, hitting only three of his 13 attempts from the field. However, the versatile forward got the job done in many other areas on both ends of the basketball floor, helping secure the win on the road. He recorded game-high totals in assists (7), steals (3) and blocks (2), wrapping up a well-rounded and much-needed performance to get this second-round series underway.