Mikal Bridges headshot

Mikal Bridges News: Full stat line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:56am

Bridges amassed 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 win over the Bulls.

Bridges remains one of the most dependable assets for fantasy managers, as he continues to stay on pace with playing all 82 games in his fifth consecutive year. The swingman has averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes per contest in his last seven games, shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikal Bridges See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikal Bridges See More
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago