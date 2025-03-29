Fantasy Basketball
Mikal Bridges News: Goes for 26 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 10:36am

Bridges finished Friday's 116-107 victory over Milwaukee with 26 points (12-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 38 minutes.

Bridges was one of several New York players who had to step up their game due to the struggles of Karl-Anthony Towns (14 points, 6-16 FG) and the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle). He responded by reaching the 20-point plateau for the sixth time across his streak of 11 straight games with double-digit points. Over that 11-game stretch, Bridges is averaging 21.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 55 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from three-point range.

