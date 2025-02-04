Mikal Bridges News: Green light to play Toronto

Bridges (ankle) is available and starting against the Raptors on Tuesday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Bridges was given the probable tag due to a left ankle injury, but the 28-year-old wingman has been cleared to play in Tuesday's Atlantic division clash. He's averaged 18.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 36.6 minutes per game since and including Jan. 1.