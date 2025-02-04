Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikal Bridges headshot

Mikal Bridges News: Green light to play Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Bridges (ankle) is available and starting against the Raptors on Tuesday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Bridges was given the probable tag due to a left ankle injury, but the 28-year-old wingman has been cleared to play in Tuesday's Atlantic division clash. He's averaged 18.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 36.6 minutes per game since and including Jan. 1.

Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now