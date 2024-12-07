Mikal Bridges News: Heating up in December

Bridges produced 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 loss to the Pistons.

It was a solid effort by Bridges, who's beginning to heat up of late following a sluggish start to the season. He's scored at last 19 points in all of his past four outings since the calendar turned to December, a span in which the 28-year-old wing is averaging 22.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.5 three-pointers per game while shooting 41.2 percent from downtown. Leading the NBA in minutes per game (38.2), Bridges should remain a safe asset for fantasy managers going forward, even in a complementary role alongside Jalen Brunson in New York's starting backcourt after working as a top option on offense for the Nets a year ago. Bridges could continue to see a short-term boost in usage if Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) remains out for Monday's tilt against Toronto, a team that ranks 25th in the NBA in points allowed per game (117.4).