Mikal Bridges News: Held in check
Bridges produced 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 99-95 win over the Nets.
Bridges had a night to forget against his former team, as he couldn't find his rhythm offensively. He's been cold from beyond the arc in January, hitting 32.5 percent of his three-pointers. His defensive production has been lacking too with just 0.5 blocks and 0.3 steals over his last 12 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now