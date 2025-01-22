Mikal Bridges News: Held in check

Bridges produced 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 99-95 win over the Nets.

Bridges had a night to forget against his former team, as he couldn't find his rhythm offensively. He's been cold from beyond the arc in January, hitting 32.5 percent of his three-pointers. His defensive production has been lacking too with just 0.5 blocks and 0.3 steals over his last 12 outings.