Mikal Bridges News: Held scoreless in loss

Bridges finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 21 minutes during Thursday's 109-108 loss to the Hawks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bridges' sluggish play continued into Game 3, and it resulted in his first scoreless appearance since March 8 of the regular season. It was clear the team wasn't happy with his performance, as he logged only 21 minutes while Mile McBride was on the floor for 31 minutes. OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson all had decent nights on the offensive end, but the lack of production from Bridges was a factor in the loss.