Mikal Bridges News: Hits 20-point mark again

Bridges logged 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 win over the Hawks.

Bridges was highly efficient in this comfortable win Saturday and is aiming to end the season on a solid note. He's scored at least 20 points in three of his last five contests, although his usage rate and touches on offense could be bound for a regression since Jalen Brunson (ankle) is expected to return for Sunday's game against the Suns in the second leg of a back-to-back set.