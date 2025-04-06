Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikal Bridges headshot

Mikal Bridges News: Hits 20-point mark again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Bridges logged 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 win over the Hawks.

Bridges was highly efficient in this comfortable win Saturday and is aiming to end the season on a solid note. He's scored at least 20 points in three of his last five contests, although his usage rate and touches on offense could be bound for a regression since Jalen Brunson (ankle) is expected to return for Sunday's game against the Suns in the second leg of a back-to-back set.

Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now