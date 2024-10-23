Mikal Bridges News: Hits for 16 in team debut

Bridges registered 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 loss to the Celtics.

After a rough shooting performance in the first half, Bridges ended with a solid showing in his first game with the Knicks. The 28-year-old is expected to be one of the main scoring threats on a remade roster alongside Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and Bridges could return to the 20 PPG plateau he fell just short of last season with the Nets.