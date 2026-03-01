Mikal Bridges headshot

Mikal Bridges News: Leads NYK in points and steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 2:01pm

Bridges posted 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and five steals over 33 minutes during the Knicks' 114-89 win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Bridges helped the Knicks maintain their double-digit lead by scoring 14 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter and connecting on four of his five triples in the frame. It was his first 20-plus-point game since Feb. 11, and he also showed off his defensive chops with five steals, which were his most in a game since Nov. 14 against the Heat (seven). Bridges has averaged 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.4 steals over 31.7 minutes per game since Feb. 1.

Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikal Bridges See More
