Mikal Bridges News: Leads NYK in points and steals
Bridges posted 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and five steals over 33 minutes during the Knicks' 114-89 win over the Spurs on Sunday.
Bridges helped the Knicks maintain their double-digit lead by scoring 14 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter and connecting on four of his five triples in the frame. It was his first 20-plus-point game since Feb. 11, and he also showed off his defensive chops with five steals, which were his most in a game since Nov. 14 against the Heat (seven). Bridges has averaged 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.4 steals over 31.7 minutes per game since Feb. 1.
