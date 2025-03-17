Fantasy Basketball
Mikal Bridges News: Nears 30 points as leading scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Bridges recorded 28 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 32 minutes in Monday's 116-95 win over Miami.

Bridges led the way for new York offensively, pacing all Knicks players in scoring and threes made while finishing two points shy of the 30-point mark in a winning effort. Bridges has tallied at least 28 points on seven occasions this season, including in two of his last three contests. He has connected on four or more threes in 13 outings.

