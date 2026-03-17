Mikal Bridges News: Offensive woes continue

Bridges had 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 136-110 win over the Pacers.

Bridges continues to work through one of the worst slumps of his career, barely scoring double digits for just the second time in the past seven games. It's certainly been a rough two weeks, with Bridges averaging just 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in eight appearances. While he is worth holding wherever possible, those in their fantasy playoffs may need to consider alternative options given his recent struggles.