Mikal Bridges News: Only 19 minutes in Game 4 win

Bridges amassed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 victory over Atlanta in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Despite remaining in the starting lineup, Bridges was limited to just 19 minutes, continuing what has been a poor start to the playoffs. Through four games, he has averaged 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 three-pointers. Given his recent struggles, there is a chance his role as a starter could be coming to an end, should Mike Brown opt to go with a different look.