Mikal Bridges News: Pours in 28 points

Bridges notched 28 points (12-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 143-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Bridges is officially on a heater for the Knicks, scoring at least 26 points in three of his last four games. He's averaging 18.9 points, 3.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers through 14 January outings, but his defensive output has left a lot to be desired -- he averaged 0.6 blocks and 0.4 steals in that stretch.