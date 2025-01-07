Mikal Bridges News: Puts up 24 points in loss
Bridges registered 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 42 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to Orlando.
Bridges had a rough night from three-point range, but he still posted an excellent stat line and co-led the Knicks in scoring alongside Jalen Brunson. This was Bridges' fourth game with at least 20 points over his last six appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now