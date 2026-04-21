Mikal Bridges News: Quiet again in Game 2 loss

Bridges ended Monday's 107-106 loss to Atlanta in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Bridges continues to look like a shell of his former self, struggling to have a tangible impact on either end of the floor. In 13 appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 12.2 points, 0.9 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes per game. With the series now tied at 1-1, New York will have to wrestle back the advantage, starting with a road game in Atlanta on Thursday.