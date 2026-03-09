Mikal Bridges News: Scoreless in loss

Bridges posted zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 loss to the Lakers.

This was a major dud for Bridges, as he missed all six of his shots from the field. Despite this misstep, Bridges remains on track to return third-round value in nine-category fantasy leagues with averages of 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.