Mikal Bridges headshot

Mikal Bridges News: Scores 15 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Bridges provided 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and four steals across 34 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 111-100 loss to the Thunder.

Bridges didn't have his best offensive performance, but considering how poor he's been of late, this was a step in the right direction. He's reached the 15-point mark just three times since the beginning of March, but overall, he's averaigng just 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game over his last 15 contests.

Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
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