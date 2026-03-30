Mikal Bridges News: Scores 15 points in loss
Bridges provided 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and four steals across 34 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 111-100 loss to the Thunder.
Bridges didn't have his best offensive performance, but considering how poor he's been of late, this was a step in the right direction. He's reached the 15-point mark just three times since the beginning of March, but overall, he's averaigng just 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game over his last 15 contests.
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