Mikal Bridges News: Scores 21 points in win Sunday
Bridges logged 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 45 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 victory over Brooklyn.
Four of the five New York starters scored at least 20 points in this win, and Bridges ended as the second-best performer behind Karl-Anthony Towns' 24-point, 15-rebound, six-assist performance. Bridges endured a rough start to the season but has been turning things around of late, putting up at least 20 points in each of his last three appearances.
