Mikal Bridges headshot

Mikal Bridges News: Shooting woes continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Bridges accumulated 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 101-92 victory over the Pacers.

Bridges continues to endure a rough patch as a scorer, as he's now scored fewer than 12 points in five consecutive games. Although the 29-year-old swingman remains locked into a starting role for the Knicks, Bridges is averaging just 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game over his last five outings while shooting a miserable 32.5 percent from the field.

Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
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