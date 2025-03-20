Fantasy Basketball
Mikal Bridges News: Shooting woes surface Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Bridges totaled 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 loss to San Antonio.

Bridges is certainly capable of operating as the Knicks' second-best option on offense, but he didn't have his best shooting performance Wednesday, ending with 14 points while attempting 13 field goals. Even though this wasn't Bridges' best performance, fantasy managers can be satisfied with his consistency, as he's recorded double-digit points in six games in a row, averaging 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game in that span.

