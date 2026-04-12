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Mikal Bridges News: Starting Sunday, won't play long

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 2:04pm

Bridges will start in Sunday's game against Charlotte, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Bridges is looking to keep his consecutive-games-played streak going, so he will start Sunday versus the Hornets. However, according to head coach Mike Brown, he will be removed from the contest shortly after opening tip. With the rest of the Knicks' starting unit sitting, Mohamed Diawara, Jordan Clarkson or Jeremy Sochan may take Bridges' spot in the rotation.

Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
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