Mikal Bridges News: Struggles with shot, scores 12

Bridges contributed 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds across 23 minutes during Friday's 136-96 victory over Chicago.

Bridges needed 12 shots to score 12 points in this blowout win, and the veteran forward continues to struggle on the offensive end. Even though he showed signs of life after posting 24 points in the win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Bridges has now failed to surpass the 15-point mark in all but two of his 18 appearances since the beginning of March. Bridges will remain valuable in fantasy due to his starting role, but he's certainly a low-end fantasy option now due to his prolonged scoring woes.