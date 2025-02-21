Fantasy Basketball
Mikal Bridges headshot

Mikal Bridges News: Team-high five assists in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Bridges recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 142-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

After hauling in a season-high 10 rebounds in Thursday's overtime win over Chicago, Bridges didn't make nearly as much of an impact on the glass but led the team with five assists Friday. The 28-year-old swingman remains a dependable presence in New York's lineup by not missing a single game and leading the NBA in minutes this season, and he's averaged 16.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 36.1 minutes across his last 11 contests.

